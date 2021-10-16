COVID: 488 new infections and 23 more deaths confirmed today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 488 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 16).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 530,909.

Reportedly, more than 25,000 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 492,305 after 347 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.

In the meantime, the total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (October 15).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,472.

The latest victims include 17 males and 06 females, the Department of Government Information said.