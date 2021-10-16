Allied parties of the government will engage in a discussion on the deal executed between the Sri Lankan government and US-based New Fortress Energy for its investment in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) – the owner of 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The New Fortress Energy, in a statement, said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP and plans to develop a new liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

In this backdrop, the leaders of allied parties had requested for additional discussions on with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, the President had instructed them to discuss the matter with Prime Minister and Finance Minister first.

In a meeting held on September 23, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa briefed the political party leaders of the potential consumer benefits from the operation of the Yugadanavi Power Plant.

Accordingly, 11 political parties affiliated with the government including Sri Lanka Freedom Party will convene a meeting this evening (October 16) on the power plant deal.