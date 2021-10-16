Govts allied parties to convene meeting on Yugadanavi Power Plant deal

Govts allied parties to convene meeting on Yugadanavi Power Plant deal

October 16, 2021   06:06 pm

Allied parties of the government will engage in a discussion on the deal executed between the Sri Lankan government and US-based New Fortress Energy for its investment in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) – the owner of 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The New Fortress Energy, in a statement, said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP and plans to develop a new liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

In this backdrop, the leaders of allied parties had requested for additional discussions on with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, the President had instructed them to discuss the matter with Prime Minister and Finance Minister first.

In a meeting held on September 23, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa briefed the political party leaders of the potential consumer benefits from the operation of the Yugadanavi Power Plant.

Accordingly, 11 political parties affiliated with the government including Sri Lanka Freedom Party will convene a meeting this evening (October 16) on the power plant deal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories