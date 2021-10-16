Daily COVID cases count at 649 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says 161 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 649.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 531,070.

As many as 492,305 recoveries and 13,472 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 25,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.