Mathu Derana special financial aid program launched as TV Derana marks 16th anniversary

A new project named ‘Mathu Derana’ was launched today, as TV Derana marks 16 long and eventful years of providing Sri Lanka with quality news and entertainment.

The project will aim to help Sri Lanka’s youth realise their long-held hopes and dreams of a better life, through a special financial aid program.

On October 11, 2005, TV Derana stepped into the world of media with the promise of bringing innovative television to Sri Lankan viewers.

Confined to the Western Province back then, TV Derana today is a complete network consisting of FM Derana, Ada Derana web and Manusath Derana.

TV Derana has so far introduced many talents to the country via its reality shows Little Star, Derana Dream Star and Derana City of Dance.

Not only did TV Derana produced many artists, but through Derana Music Video Awards and Derana Film Awards, it also recognized the contribution of such artists in the field of arts.

TV Derana also hosts the Sri Lankan of the Year Awards to acknowledge personalities who have made invaluable contribution to the country in various fields.

The very many awards under TV Derana’s news brand Ada Derana also bears witness to the credibility of news provided as well as the love shoved upon it by the people in the country.

Further, TV Derana’s YouTube channel also made history by becoming the only first and only TV channel in the country to reach 3 million subscribers, which is a testament how well the channel has been embraced by the country’s audiences.

TV Derana’s humanitarian arm Manusath Derana is known for the social service it provides to the people of the country when most in need.