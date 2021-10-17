Suspect arrested for illegally manufacturing firearms

An individual who illegally manufactured firearms has been arrested by police at Kawanthissapura in Tissamaharama.

Police have also seized five firearms and the various equipment used by the suspect to manufacture them.

Police said the suspect had manufactured the firearms under the guise of working as a blacksmith.

The suspect in question had been working on one of his firearms when police officers had raided his workshop while several mechanical parts used in guns have been found buried near the location, police said.

The seized items include seven barrels used in guns, a gun mold and two machines used to manufacture firearms.

Two other suspects who had purchased firearms from the suspect have also been arrested from Beralihela, Tissamaharama along with three such firearms.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.