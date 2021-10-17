Northern fishermen protest against encroachment of Indian trawlers

Hundreds of fishermen in the Northern Province engaged in a protest today (17) against the forcible encroaching on Sri Lankan waters by their Indian counterparts.

Ada Derana reporter said that around one hundred fishing boats set out to sea from Mullaitivu to Point Pedro to engage in the protest, hoisting black flags with “#SaveOurFishermen” written on them.

The protest had been organized to demand that authorities to put an end to the illegal encroachment by Indian fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan territorial waters and also against the attacks on Sri Lankan fishermen and the damaging of their fishing nets by Indian fishers.

The protesters say that fishermen in the Northern Province are facing serious issues due to no permanent solution being provided for this long-standing Indian fishermen issue.

Representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) including MPs M.A. Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam also participated in the protest campaign.

In a video posted on his twitter account, Shanakiyan said that the protest is against the inaction by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda to resolve the issue.

He accused the minister of “standing idly by” while Indian fishermen enter into Sri Lankan waters and engage in illegal fishing and other practices.