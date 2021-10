The Ministry of Health says that another 316 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the Covid-19 recoveries total in the country to 492,621.

Sri Lanka has so far registered a total of 531,070 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 24,977 of these patients are currently being treated across the island.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 13,472.