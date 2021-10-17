Sri Lanka, Czech Republic sign agreement on transfer of sentence persons

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Sri Lanka Milan Hovorka has paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

Minister Peiris welcomed the visiting Ambassador (resident in New Delhi), and underscored the close and cordial relations existing between Sri Lanka and the Czech Republic, the foreign ministry said.

Reciprocating the sentiments of the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hovorka conveyed his deep appreciation for the strong support extended by the Government of Sri Lanka in further consolidating cooperation between the two countries during his tenure as the Czech Ambassador.

The meeting entailed discussion, inter alia, on the potential for expansion of trade, investment and tourism ties between Sri Lanka and the Czech Republic. Regional and multilateral issues of relevance were also discussed, the release said.

The two sides agreed on the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in a manner suitable to contemporary requirements.

The Ambassador had also expressed his special appreciation for the assistance extended to Czech nationals in Sri Lanka during the COVID 19 pandemic.

An Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons was entered into between Sri Lanka and the Czech Republic during the visit, the ministry said.

The Meeting was attended by officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Sri Lanka.