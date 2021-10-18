Sri Lanka receives another batch of Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka today received another consignment of the US-manufactured Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said that 608,000 doses of the vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) were received this morning.

With this consignment, the total number of Pfizer vaccines received by Sri Lanka has increased up to 2.75 million doses.

The vaccine consignment arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 2.30 a.m. today onboard Qatar Airlines flight QR 668.

It was later transported to the special refrigerated storage facility at the National Blood Center in Narahenpita.