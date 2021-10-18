Two dead, one critical after tipper truck collides with car

Two dead, one critical after tipper truck collides with car

October 18, 2021   10:12 am

Two persons were killed while another had sustained critical injuries following a traffic collision involving a tipper truck and a car at Ambalangoda on the Colombo-Galle main road. 

Police said that a tipper truck traveling from Colombo towards Galle had collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction and that the driver and two passengers of the car were rushed to the Balapitiya Hospital.

However, the driver of the car and one of the passengers had succumbed to injuries. The deceased are 35-year-old residents of Paragahathota and Wadumulla areas.

Meanwhile the driver of the tipper truck has been arrested by Ambalangoda Police over the collision.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories