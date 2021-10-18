Two dead, one critical after tipper truck collides with car

Two persons were killed while another had sustained critical injuries following a traffic collision involving a tipper truck and a car at Ambalangoda on the Colombo-Galle main road.

Police said that a tipper truck traveling from Colombo towards Galle had collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction and that the driver and two passengers of the car were rushed to the Balapitiya Hospital.

However, the driver of the car and one of the passengers had succumbed to injuries. The deceased are 35-year-old residents of Paragahathota and Wadumulla areas.

Meanwhile the driver of the tipper truck has been arrested by Ambalangoda Police over the collision.