The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that another 354 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 492,975.

Sri Lanka has registered 531,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus thus far while 25,189 infected patients are currently being treated across the island.

The death toll in the country due to the virus is 13,484.