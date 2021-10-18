Cardinal Ranjith and Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero file FR petition over Yugadanavi deal

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero have filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court against the transfer of shares of the Yugadanavi LNG Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The petition requests the court to issue an order to nullify the Cabinet decision on transferring state-owned shares of the Yugadanavi power plant to a US company.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, other members of the Cabinet, West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant, the US-based company New Fortress Energy and the Attorney General are among the 54 respondents named in the fundamental rights petition

The petition states that the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer 40% stake in the company owning the Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US company in question was not justified.

It states that the Cabinet has failed to focus on issues such as the national economy and national security before taking the relevant decisions.

The New Fortress Energy, in a statement, recently said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP and plans to develop a new liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.