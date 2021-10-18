Traffic movement restricted due to construction of Kohuwala flyover

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says that a decision has been taken to restrict vehicular movement at the Kohuwala Junction on the Horana-Colombo road excluding public transport buses.

Accordingly, traffic movement will be limited on this road from October 21 to December 20 due to ongoing construction work on the Kohuwala flyover project.

Motorists are requested to use alternate routes as much as possible in order to avoid inconvenience, the Director General of the RDA said.