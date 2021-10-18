Sri Lanka reports 467 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported another 467 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 532,115.

Presently approximately 25,656 infected patients are being treated across the island while total recoveries are at 492,975.

Meanwhile the Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 Covid-19 related deaths for October 17, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,507.

According to figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 10 males and 13 females.

Two of the victims, a male and female, are aged between 30-59 years while the other 21 victims are aged 60 years and above.