Cabinet approval to import Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval to import Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer for 900,000 hectares, according to Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Agriculture says that 3.1 million litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer have already been ordered from India.

100,000 litres of liquid fertilizer will arrive tomorrow (19) via air freight as the first delivery of this order.