Cabinet approval to import Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer

Cabinet approval to import Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer

October 18, 2021   10:15 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval to import Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer for 900,000 hectares, according to Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Agriculture says that 3.1 million litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer have already been ordered from India.

100,000 litres of liquid fertilizer will arrive tomorrow (19) via air freight as the first delivery of this order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories