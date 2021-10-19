Outgoing Egyptian Ambassador calls on President

October 18, 2021   11:45 pm

The outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hussein El Saharty called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (18).

Mr. Saharty, who has been newly appointed as a Coordinator for Egyptian Civil Society Organisations, said that he will continue to work to strengthen the relations with Sri Lanka. 

Mr. Saharty further stressed the need to enhance security ties and develop the tourism industry between the two countries.

President Rajapaksa commended Mr. Saharty for his service rendered to Sri Lanka as the Ambassador of Egypt, the President’s Media Division repoted.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and the Counsellor of the Egyptian Embassy Karim Abulenein were also present.

