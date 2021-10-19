Heavy showers of about 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Uva and North-Western provinces and Hambantota district during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central Eastern and Uva provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, particularly during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (40-50) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.