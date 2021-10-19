Prices of eggs likely to go up

Increasing the prices of eggs is inevitable unless necessary steps are taken to reduce the cost of production, says the All Island Egg Producers’ Association.

Although the consumers are able to purchase an egg for nearly Rs. 22 at present, these rates are likely to go up, the association pointed out.

Addressing a media briefing held in the Kuliyapitiya area, its chairman Sarath Rathnayake explained that the main reason for this price hike is the recent increase in the prices of corn per kilogram. It previously stood at Rs. 55 – Rs. 60 but now it is sold at Rs. 100, he added.

In addition, the price of soybean and DCP (Dicalcium Phosphate), which are also used as poultry feed, have also gone up, Mr. Rathnayake said further.