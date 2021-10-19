BIA customs thwarts attempt to smuggle gold biscuits worth millions

October 19, 2021   04:04 pm

A youth has been taken into custody at around 2.00 a.m. today (October 19) for attempting to smuggle out a stock of gold biscuits from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The 25-year-old was identified as an employee attached to the airport’s janitorial unit, reports revealed.

Customs officers at the airport confiscated 48 gold biscuits in possession of the suspect. The contraband weighing up to 4.8 kg was estimated to be valued at nearly Rs. 70 million.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

