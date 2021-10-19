Ridiyagama Safari Park visitors required to make bookings in advance

Ridiyagama Safari Park will now allow walk-ins for the time being and the visitors are required to make reservations in advance.

The decision has been taken to limit the number of visitors arriving at the safari park in accordance with existing government regulations on the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations can be made between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. by calling 047 3620410 and or sending message on WhatsApp via 0706988788.

Visitors should provide the following details when making the reservations: name, date and time of visit, number of tickets (adult/child) and the contact number.