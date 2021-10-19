COVID: 548 new cases confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-positive cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 548 today (October 19), says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 532,766.

As many as 493,314 recoveries and 13,525 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 25,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.