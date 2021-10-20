Heavy rainfall above 100 mm likely in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

A few showers are likely in Eastern and Southern coastal areas during the morning.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly. The wind speed will be (15-25) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.