Vehicular movement at Kohuwala Junction temporarily restricted

October 20, 2021   11:48 am

Vehicular movement at Kohuwala Junction on Horana-Colombo road will be limited temporarily from tomorrow (October 21), except for buses.

The decision was taken due to the construction work of the Kohuwala flyover and the motorists are requested to alternative routes as much as possible.

According to the Road Development Authority (RDA), this vehicular movement restriction is expected to last until the 20th of December.

