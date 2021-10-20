Sri Lanka records 442 new COVID cases and 18 deaths

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 442 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 20).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 533,208.

Reportedly, more than 26,000 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 493,674 after 360 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.

In the meantime, the total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 18 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (October 19).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,543.

The latest victims include 11 males and 07 females, the Department of Government Information said.

Three of the victims, two males and a female, are aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 15 victims are aged 60 years and above.