Daily COVID cases tally hits 539 today

The daily count of COVID-positive cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 539 today (October 20), says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 533,305.

As many as 493,674 recoveries and 13,543 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 26,088 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.