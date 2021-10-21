Father and two children dead after drowning in waterfall

Father and two children dead after drowning in waterfall

October 20, 2021   10:58 pm

Three members of the same family have died after drowning in the Ellewala waterfall in Wellawaya while bathing.

The trio had visited the waterfall this evening (October 20).

The deceased father, (38), son (15) and daughter (11) were identified as residents of Kattankudy area.

According to reports, a group of youths had attempted to rescue the victims, but to no avail.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on the remains of the deceased.

The Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories