Father and two children dead after drowning in waterfall

Three members of the same family have died after drowning in the Ellewala waterfall in Wellawaya while bathing.

The trio had visited the waterfall this evening (October 20).

The deceased father, (38), son (15) and daughter (11) were identified as residents of Kattankudy area.

According to reports, a group of youths had attempted to rescue the victims, but to no avail.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on the remains of the deceased.

The Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.