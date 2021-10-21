Parliament to debate the fertilizer issue today

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is expected to take up for debate the country’s fertilizer issue later today following a motion moved by the Opposition, the Communications Department of the Parliament confirmed.

Parliament Sittings will commence today (21) at 10.00 a.m. and time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

From 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Civil Procedure Code, Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill will be debated.

Thereafter, from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. the Adjournment Debate on “Current Issues with regard to the matters pertaining to the issuing of fertilizers to the farmers in the country” will be held as per a motion moved by the Opposition.