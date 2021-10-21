SJB files FR petition challenging Yugadanavi Power Plant deal

Samagi Jana Balawegaya has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court against the transfer of shares of Yugadanavi LNG Power Plant in Keralawalapitiya.

It was put forward by SJB’s General Secretary, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of the Cabinet Ministers, the West Coast Power Limited – the owner of 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya, US-based New Fortress Energy, the Attorney General and several others have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The New Fortress Energy, in a recent statement, said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP, and plans to develop a new liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

As part of the transaction, the company will have gas supply rights to the Kerawalapitya Power Complex.