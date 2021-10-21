President arrives in Parliament during proceedings

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Parliament chamber while proceedings are in progress, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Parliament Sittings commenced at 10.00 a.m. today (Oct. 21) and time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

From 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Civil Procedure Code, Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill are being taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. the Adjournment Debate on “Current Issues with regard to the matters pertaining to the issuing of fertilizers to the farmers in the country” will be held as per a motion moved by the Opposition.