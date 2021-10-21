Sri Lanka reports another 8,790 coronavirus recoveries

Sri Lanka reports another 8,790 coronavirus recoveries

October 21, 2021   03:07 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 8,790 coronavirus patients have recovered and were discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 502,464.

A total of 533,305 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country thus far while 17,298 of them are currently being treatment across the island. 

The death toll due to the virus is presently at 13,543.

