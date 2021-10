The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has surpassed the 9,800 points-mark for the first time in history.

The ASPI had closed at 9,881 points at the end of trading today (21), up by 1.78% from the previous day.

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 4.26 billion while the over 154 million shares were traded during the day.