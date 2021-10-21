One day service for issuing NICs to resume

The Registration of Persons Department says that it has decided to recommence the One Day Service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs), only for applicants who make prior appointments from October 25.

The one day service for Issuing NICs had been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The department said that in order to prevent large gatherings and crowds at the premises, the department’s Head Office at Battaramulla and the Southern Provincial Office will carry out one day services for a limited number of applicants from October 25, through prior appointments only.