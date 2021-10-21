Covid-19: 453 new cases and 19 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health says that another 453 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the tally of cases confirmed in the country to 533,758.

17,732 infected patients are currently under medical care across the island while total recoveries has risen to 502,464.

Meanwhile the Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus related deaths for October 20.

This includes eleven males and eight females with four of the victims between the ages 30-59 years and rest aged 60 years and above.

The death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus climbs to 13,562 with this.