Doing what is right is a grave challenge - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that doing what’s right is a grave challenge and added that despite the magnitude of a challenge, the desired goals can be achieved by moving forward together.

The President had made these remarks at a discussion held with Agrarian Service Officers via video technology today (21), according to the President’s Media Division.

The President pointed out that the desired objectives could be achieved by resolving the difficulties faced by the farmers and it is very important to meet the farmers and explain the accurate facts.

“The main objective of the government is to create an environment where the farmers can earn a better income while protecting the environment and public health.” The President stated that the goal of the green agriculture is to benefit not just one or two seasons, but provide benefits for generations.

The President pointed out that it is the responsibility of the officials to identify the major problems faced by the farmers and to make the government aware of them and it would then be possible to seek expert assistance in resolving these issues. The President also stressed to the officials that he would never ask anyone to do anything wrong.

He assured the introduction of green agriculture could not lead to reduction in the cultivated lands. The President also said that it is the responsibility of all on behalf of the country to encourage farmers to move forward with the use of organic fertilizer.

The government took steps to import liquid nitrogen enriched with nitrogen nutrients in order to provide the world’s most recognised eco-friendly fertiliser to the farmers. Leaves can directly absorb the nitrogen compounds in these liquid fertilisers that have been produced using nanotechnology.

The President said that the government will provide the liquid nitrogen to all farmers in the future.

The Agrarian Service Officers said that there was an undue fear among the farmers about a reduction in the yield and that these fears and hesitation among the farmers could be alleviated by handing over the fertiliser in a timely manner and by raising awareness. They also requested the President to expand the facilities required for testing the quality and standard of organic fertilisers produced by the farmers since the available facilities are inadequate, the PMD reported.

The government is now releasing the incentives and preliminary payments to the farmers. The officials said plans are afoot to procure the raw material required for organic fertiliser production for the upcoming seasons.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, District Assistant and Deputy Agrarian Service Commissioners representing 08 districts and Divisional Agrarian Service Officers also joined in the discussion.