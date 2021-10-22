No shortage of fuel in the country - Gammanpila

October 21, 2021   11:48 pm

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila today assured that there is no fuel shortage in the country, and urged the public not to unnecessarily panic. 

“If the public panics and everyone goes and pump a full tank of fuel, then naturally it would cause a shortage at that fuel station. However, we can still supply fuel by the next day.” 

“Apart from that, we can responsibly say that there is no shortage of fuel in the country,” he said, responding to reports of fuel shortages in certain fuel stations and long queue to purchase fuel.

The minister said that over the past four months, CPC trade unions and opposition politicians have been making baseless statements that there will be a fuel shortage, but it never happened.

He reiterated that there is absolutely no shortage of fuel  in the country and requested the people not to unnecessarily panic. 

