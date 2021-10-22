US Ambassador pays farewell call on Foreign Minister

Outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Minister Peiris discussed with Ambassador Teplitz the future of the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States, with particular reference to trade, investment and cooperation in the international fora, the foreign ministry said.

Ambassador Teplitz was sworn in as Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives on October 22, 2018. She had served as U.S. Ambassador to Nepal from 2015-2018.

US President Joe Biden has nominated senior American diplomat Julie Chung to be the country’s next ambassador to Sri Lanka, pending Senate confirmation.