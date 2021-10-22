Interprovincial travel restrictions lifted on Oct. 31

The government has decided to lift the ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions with effect from 4.00 a.m. on the 31st of October, says the Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

Sri Lanka lifted the island-wide quarantine curfew, which was in effect for over a month in a bid to curb the pandemic situation, on October 01 as the country started seeing a considerable drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths reported.

The interprovincial travel restrictions however remained in effect despite the relaxation of the quarantine curfew.

Later, the constraints imposed on crossing provincial borders were extended until October 21. However, upon the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, it was decided on October 20 that the restrictions would remain in place until the end of the month.