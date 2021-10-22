Transport Ministers notice on resumption of train services

October 22, 2021   12:56 pm

Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi today (October 22) made an announcement on the resumption of train services following an interruption prompted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, train services for season ticket holders within the limits of Western Province will recommence from the 25th of October.

Meanwhile, interprovincial train services will resume from the 1st of November, the transport minister said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories