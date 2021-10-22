Transport Ministers notice on resumption of train services
October 22, 2021 12:56 pm
Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi today (October 22) made an announcement on the resumption of train services following an interruption prompted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, train services for season ticket holders within the limits of Western Province will recommence from the 25th of October.
Meanwhile, interprovincial train services will resume from the 1st of November, the transport minister said further.