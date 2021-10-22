Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

October 22, 2021   03:23 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely in several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Hambantota districts.

In a weather advisory issued this evening, the Meteorology Department said temporary localized strong winds can be expected during thundershowers.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activities.

The Meteorology Department also forecast showers or thundershowers over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

