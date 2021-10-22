COVID caseload moves up with 448 new infections

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 448 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 22).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 534,871.

Reportedly, more than 18,500 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 502,740 after 276 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.