Sri Lanka reports 552 COVID cases in total within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka today (October 22) moved to 552 as 104 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 534,975.

As many as 502,740 recoveries and 13,574 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 18,600 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.