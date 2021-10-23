Committee on High Posts gives nod to five appointments

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of 03 secretaries to ministries and two ambassadors, the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said in a statement.

The approval was given today (October 22) at the Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The secretary-general stated that approval was given to Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government J.J. Ratnasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Prof. J.M. Udith K. Jayasinghe and Secretary to the State Ministry of Gem and Jewellery-related Industries S.M. Piyatissa.

In addition, the appointment of Jagath Wellawatte as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Italy was approved by the Committee. Wellawatte was previously nominated as the High Commissioner of Australia and cleared by the committee.

At the same time, the appointment of J.M. Janaka Priyantha Bandara, the current High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar was approved, Mr. Dasanayake said further.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Bandula Gunawardena, State Ministers Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Vidura Wickramanayake and Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Vijitha Herath, Rishard Bathiudeen and Thalatha Athukorala were present at the meeting.