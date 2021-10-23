Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly. The wind speed will be (15-25) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.