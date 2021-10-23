A special meeting between the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong and the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa took place on Friday (October 22) at Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Colombo.

During the discussion, the Opposition Leader has emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries and the importance of friendly bilateral relations that protect the sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

Further, he requested assistance required to manage the debt crisis Sri Lanka is faced with at present, for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador recalled the long-standing relationship between the two countries and also stressed its importance.

Today I had an excellent conversation with HE Qi Zhenhong, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka. I emphasized the importance of continuing friendly bilateral relations between the two countries while protecting Sri Lanka's sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/2d9TWEA4Sk — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) October 22, 2021