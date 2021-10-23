President says he was elected to make bigger difference in the country

President says he was elected to make bigger difference in the country

October 23, 2021   01:23 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who inspected a farm that has adopted entirely organic cultivation methods today (October 23), said he was elected to make a bigger difference in the country.

“Even the past governments have attempted to do this [switch to organic farming] and this is a difficult task,” he added.

Further, President Rajapaksa said he believes that he was not appointed just to look into the prices of essential items such as rice and dhal but to make a bigger difference in this country.

Following a news item telecast on Ada Derana main bulletin at 6.55 p.m., the head of state engaged in an inspection visit at a farm in Udubeddawa area that produces 100% organic fertilizer and successfully cultivates vegetables and fruits.

He was joined by Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and several other officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories