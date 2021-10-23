President says he was elected to make bigger difference in the country

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who inspected a farm that has adopted entirely organic cultivation methods today (October 23), said he was elected to make a bigger difference in the country.

“Even the past governments have attempted to do this [switch to organic farming] and this is a difficult task,” he added.

Further, President Rajapaksa said he believes that he was not appointed just to look into the prices of essential items such as rice and dhal but to make a bigger difference in this country.

Following a news item telecast on Ada Derana main bulletin at 6.55 p.m., the head of state engaged in an inspection visit at a farm in Udubeddawa area that produces 100% organic fertilizer and successfully cultivates vegetables and fruits.

He was joined by Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and several other officials.