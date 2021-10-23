COVID preventive measures for religious places issued

Director-General of Health Services today (October 23) issued preventive measures at religious places during the pandemic in a bid to protect the clergy, staff, worshippers and others from COVID-19 infection.

In a communiqué issued to all deputy director generals, provincial and regional directors of health services and other relevant health officials, Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated that there should not be overcrowding outside and inside of places of worship, entrance, lobbies, waiting areas, preaching halls and prayer halls.

As per the guidelines, the number of person allowed to enter places of worship should be related to the number of persons that can be placed at least one meter apart in preaching hall or prayer hall. However, the maximum number of should not exceed 50 persons, the health services chief noted.

Further, the floor markings should have at least one meter apart at the entrance, lobbies, waiting areas, preaching halls and prayer halls to ensure the physical distancing of persons in all directions.

Benches should be marked at least one meter apart to ensure the physical distancing of persons. This should be maintained in all directions, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.



All preventive measures issued by the Health Services Director-General to be followed at religious places during the pandemic are as follows:

