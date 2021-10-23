COVID: Sri Lanka records 437 new cases and 19 fatalities

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 437 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 23).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 535,412.

Reportedly, more than 18,700 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 503,090 after 360 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.

In the meantime, the total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 19 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (October 22).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,593.

The latest victims include 09 males and 10 females, the Department of Government Information said.

Five of the victims, two males and three females, are aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 14 victims are aged 60 years and above.