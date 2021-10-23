Daily count of COVID cases climbs to 554

The daily count of COVID-positive cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 554 today (October 23), says the Epidemiology Unit.

One returnee from overseas is also among the newly-confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 535,529.

As many as 503,090 recoveries and 13,593 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 18,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.