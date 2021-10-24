Showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Mullaitivu and Hambanthota districts during the evening or night.

A few showers are likely in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota and winds will be variable in the other sea areas around the Island.

The wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.