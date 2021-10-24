Veteran actress Vishaka Siriwardana passes away

Veteran actress Vishaka Siriwardana passes away

October 24, 2021   09:22 am

Veteran actress Vishaka Siriwardana has passed away at the age of 64.

She was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kurunegala when she passed away, according to sources

A well known face in the television and movie industry for more than three decades, she had starred in her first movie in 1982.

Siriwardena has been a part of over 30 movies including ‘Anuradha’, ‘Suraduthiyo’, ‘Randamwel’ and ‘Sandamadala’ while she has also starred in a number of teledramas.

